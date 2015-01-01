Abstract

Interpersonal violence, including sexual assault and intimate partner violence (IPV), is a global and cross-cultural phenomenon. Over the past 50 years, academics and practitioners have strived to comprehend the phenomenon better and find practical solutions. Scholars who theorized about IPV several decades ago (e.g., Dobash and Dobash, 1978) focused on male-perpetrated violence toward female partners, using terms such as "wife abuse" and "violence against women." As such, the early research on IPV was geared toward men's violence, while the victimization of men and boys was essentially ignored. Today, new avenues for developing this topic have been created by research and a theoretical understanding of contemporary masculinities, rarely included in studies of male interpersonal violence in the past.



Given the paucity of research worldwide, by looking at the current Research Topic we have aimed to shed light on this population of men as victims of interpersonal violence, emphasizing the unique characteristics associated with gender and male identity that shape their experience as victims.



Interpersonal violence against men has been linked with a variety of negative outcomes. Such outcomes have been evidenced on the physical front (e.g., cardiovascular disease), the mental/emotional front (e.g., depression, suicidal ideation), and the social front (e.g., isolation). To gain an understanding of male victims of interpersonal violence, it is crucial to take into consideration traditional masculine constructs such as machismo. Men may have gender-specific internal and external impediments to seeking help. For example, as a result of hegemonic masculinity, they may have difficulty merely asking for help, or they may fear humiliation or a lack of support when they do ask for help. Thus, we must develop a solid conceptual understanding of men's victimization experiences that would be useful for both clinicians and policymakers...

