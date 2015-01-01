|
Gueta K, Ben-Porat A. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1247174.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37546429
Interpersonal violence, including sexual assault and intimate partner violence (IPV), is a global and cross-cultural phenomenon. Over the past 50 years, academics and practitioners have strived to comprehend the phenomenon better and find practical solutions. Scholars who theorized about IPV several decades ago (e.g., Dobash and Dobash, 1978) focused on male-perpetrated violence toward female partners, using terms such as "wife abuse" and "violence against women." As such, the early research on IPV was geared toward men's violence, while the victimization of men and boys was essentially ignored. Today, new avenues for developing this topic have been created by research and a theoretical understanding of contemporary masculinities, rarely included in studies of male interpersonal violence in the past.
Language: en
gender; victimization; intimate partner violence; sexual abuse; masculinities