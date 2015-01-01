Abstract

PURPOSE: Few studies have explored factors that may account for potential mechanisms between perceived coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) stress and online aggression. The current study examined a moderated mediation model with anxiety as a mediator and perceived anonymity as a moderator.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted. 3,069 participants across China completed scales assessing perceived COVID-19 stress, anxiety, online aggression, and perceived anonymity.



RESULTS: Perceived COVID-19 stress was positively related to online aggression. The association between perceived COVID-19 stress and online aggression was mediated by anxiety. Besides, the relationship between perceived COVID-19 stress and online aggression, as well as the relationship between anxiety and online aggression were moderated by perceived anonymity.



CONCLUSION: This study explains the possible potential mechanisms for reducing online aggression in the context of COVID-19. In order to intervene in online aggression, psychological strategies are supposed to be drawn to reduce anxiety and perceived anonymity.

Language: en