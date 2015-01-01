|
Guo L, Xu L, Yang Q. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1221379.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37547220
PURPOSE: Few studies have explored factors that may account for potential mechanisms between perceived coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) stress and online aggression. The current study examined a moderated mediation model with anxiety as a mediator and perceived anonymity as a moderator.
Language: en
anxiety; first-year college students; online aggression; perceived anonymity; perceived COVID-19 stress