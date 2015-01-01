SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

González-Gijón G, Jiménez-Rios FJ, Martínez-Heredia N, Soriano Díaz A. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1166834.

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2023.1166834

37546486

PMC10403064

This study analyses the types of violence that can occur in intimate partner relationships among young people and their self-perception of abuse. For this purpose, we have used a survey-type methodology, with a quantitative approach. Participants were selected by means of non-probabilistic convenience and consisted of students enrolled in different degree and postgraduate courses in the Faculty of Education Sciences of the University of Granada (Spain). The sample consisted of 323 students, with a mean age of 23.8 years (SD = 5.2). Statistical and inferential tests were carried out with the data obtained using the SPSS V26 data analysis programme. The results show that the type of maltreatment most suffered, at some time by the sample participants, is emotional maltreatment, physical maltreatment, and psychological maltreatment. By comparing the means obtained, we can conclude that sex did not influence the violence suffered by young couples, which gives it a bidirectional character.


Language: en

university students; violence; sex; quantitative; young couples

