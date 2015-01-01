Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rip currents are strong, narrow, fast-flowing currents of water that occur on many beaches and in Australia contributing to 26 drowning deaths and several thousand lifeguard/lifesaver rescues each year. Educating the public about the rip current hazard is a primary focus of beach safety practitioners, but there has been a lack of qualitative research exploring the firsthand experiences of being caught in a rip current to assist in this regard. The aim of this study was to analyse interviews of rip current survivors to understand more about how people react when unintentionally caught in a rip current in order to help guide future public education to mitigate rip current drowning.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 56 individuals (primarily Australian-born) about their experience of being caught in a rip current. Interviewees were recruited via an online survey and varied in age and self-reported swimming ability.



RESULTS: Thematic analysis revealed three key temporal elements to the rip current experience: Before the Rip in which lack of awareness and knowledge, complacency, over-confidence, and attitude were prevalent themes; During the Rip which identified panic and temporary inhibition of decision-making, physical response, prior experience, and relationships with other beach users as themes; and After the Rip where post-rip effects and rip safety messaging and education were key themes. The importance of experiential immersion was a prevalent thread throughout all phases of the thematic analysis.



DISCUSSION: Our research shows that being caught in a rip current can be an intense and traumatic experience and that lessons learned from survivors have significant implications for improving existing and future rip current education efforts. In this regard, we provide several recommendations based on evidence-based insights gained from our interviews including the development of immersive rip current experience using virtual reality. SO WHAT: Despite the prevalence of rip currents causing drowning deaths and rescues, there has been a lack of qualitative research on firsthand experiences to aid in public education. These interviews emphasise the intense and traumatic nature of being caught in a rip current, underscoring the need for improved rip current education to aid in prevention of this, often harrowing, experience.

Language: en