Citation
Orantes C, Chan HK, Walter D, Chavez S, Ugalde IT. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(Suppl 1): e41.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37550792
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Firearms are a leading cause of death in children. The demand for firearms increased following COVID-19 "stay-at home orders" in March 2020, resulting in record-breaking firearm sales and background checks. We aim to describe the changes in pediatric firearm-related injuries, demographics, and associated risk factors at a Level 1 trauma center in Houston before and during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Language: en
Keywords
Epidemiology; COVID-19; Disparities; Pediatric trauma; Penetrating trauma