Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although occupational injuries among building construction workers are a major public health concern, limited studies have focused on the prevalence and factors associated with injuries among building construction workers in sub-Saharan Africa. Accordingly, this study investigates the prevalence and factors associated with occupational injuries among building construction workers in the Gambia.



METHOD: Using a cross-sectional design, 504 building construction workers with more than 12 months of work experience in the construction industry and aged ≥18 years were recruited from 22 registered companies in the Kanifing Municipality of the Gambia. Data were collected using a structured questionnaire and an observational checklist.



RESULTS: More than 56% of the building construction workers reported sustaining work-related injuries in the past 12 months. Majority of injuries reported were abrasions/lacerations (28.2%), followed by cuts (26.6%), backaches (23.8%) and piercing/punctured wounds (22.8%).



RESULTS of the multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that being male worker (adjusted OR (aOR), 3.06; 95% CI 1.31 to 7.19), had <8 hours of work daily (aOR 3.46, 95% CI 1.44 to 7.78), smoke tobacco (aOR 1.97; 95% CI 1.36 to 2.85) and consume alcohol (aOR 0.27; 95% CI 0.08 to 0.95) were significantly associated with injuries from building construction work.



CONCLUSION: Our findings show that injuries among building construction workers are prevalent in the Gambia. Male gender, work hours, tobacco use and alcohol consumption were associated with occupational injuries in building construction. Introducing and enforcing workplace safety policies in the building construction industry may help reduce occupational injury among construction workers in the Gambia.

Language: en