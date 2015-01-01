Abstract

This clinical commentary explores the significance of a comprehensive approach to core training in sports physical therapy, focusing on optimizing performance and minimizing injuries. The core, encompassing multiple regions from the scapula to the glutes and beyond, plays a vital role in athletic performance and injury prevention. The commentary provides a thorough understanding of the various "cores" in the body, highlighting their primary functions and the importance of core stability. The commentary delves into the anatomy of the core, its primary functions, common injuries, and clinical evaluation techniques. It aims to define the role of core stability in athletic activities and discusses the prevalence and characteristics of core injuries in various sports such as baseball, basketball, football, hockey, and soccer. Furthermore, the clinical evaluation section describes subjective and objective assessments, functional testing, and special tests used to identify core injuries and determine their root causes. The author introduces a personalized dynamic core assessment to evaluate multiplanar stabilization and proposes a four-phase intervention program called the "Core Four Pyramid Principles." This program includes activation, stabilization, integration, and perturbation phases, each with specific entry criteria, goals, and targeted exercises. This commentary contributes to the body of literature by providing a comprehensive overview of core training in sports physical therapy, highlighting the significance of a systematic and evidence-based approach, and introducing the "Core Four Pyramid Principles" as a guideline for designing effective core training programs for sports therapists to optimize core function, stability and overall athletic performance while reducing the risk of injuries amongst their athletes.

