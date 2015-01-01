Abstract

BACKGROUND: Approximately 50 percent of softball injuries are the result of overuse or chronic conditions. However, research exploring preventative measures for softball players is limited and usage of injury prevention strategies among softball coaches is unknown.



HYPOTHESIS/PURPOSE: This survey aimed to investigate if softball coaches are implementing injury prevention programs to reduce injury and improve the performance of their players. The secondary purpose was to identify barriers to the implementation of injury prevention programs. Finally, this survey explored the coaches' knowledge of injury risk factors and their views on design and usage of preventative programs.



STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive cross-sectional survey.



METHODS: A 35-item survey was sent to approximately 14,000 high school and collegiate fastpitch softball coaches throughout the United States. Data were collected over a three-month period with an overall response rate of 1.2%.



RESULTS: Among responding coaches, 45.9% (n=79/172) reported implementing injury prevention programs. Coaches who implement injury prevention strategies most frequently utilize team-based programs (68.8%, n=52/93) compared to group-based (19.0%, n=15/93) or individualized programs (15.2%, n=12/93). Coaches who do not use preventative programming reported that being unsure of what program to perform (53.8%, n=50/93) and not having enough staff (20.4%, n=19/93) were the greatest barriers to implementation. Although over 50% of coaches recognized arm fatigue/overuse (27.9%, n=48/172) and decreased core strength (22.7%, n=39/172) were important risk factors, 36% (n=94/172) "disagree" that softball pitchers should adhere to pitch counts and 90% (n=83/92) believe that preventative programming for pitchers and position players should be similar.



CONCLUSION: Less than 50 percent of softball coaches implement exercise programs to prevent injury. Limited familiarity with effective program design, inadequate staffing, and inconsistent risk factor awareness are the major contributors to lacking implementation. Collaboration between rehabilitation professionals and softball coaches regarding preventative programming should be considered.



