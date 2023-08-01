Abstract

BACKGROUND: The urge to self-harm can be likened to craving in addictive behaviours. However, it remains unclear whether cognitive mechanisms involved in craving, such as attentional biases to cues, also underpin the urge to self-harm.



METHODS: A Dot Probe Task was used to investigate attentional biases to self-harm cues in young people aged 16-25 with self-harm. Cues were shown for either 0.2 s or 2 s. Dot Probe Task performance in the Self-harm group (N = 50) was compared with age-matched Healthy Controls (N = 50) and age- and negative-affect (Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21) matched controls with no self-harm (N = 50).



RESULTS: The Self-harm group showed significantly greater avoidance of self-harm cues than Healthy Controls at 2 s. The Negative Affect group showed significantly less difficulty disengaging from self-harm cues than the Self-harm group and Healthy Controls at 2 s. There were no between-group differences in attentional bias at 0.2 s. LIMITATIONS: Study limitations that may affect attentional biases in the Self-harm group include not measuring indicators of recovery and recruiting only from the community potentially missing more severe self-harm presentations in clinical settings.



CONCLUSIONS: Avoidance of self-harm cues in young people with self-harm may reflect conflict around self-harm behaviour, consistent with ambivalence models of craving. An ability to disengage from self-harm cues may be a protective factor in young people with higher levels of negative affect who do not self-harm. Whether these attentional biases represent a quantifiable marker of treatment response or susceptibility to relapse in individuals with self-harm remains an area for future investigation.

