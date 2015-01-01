|
Citation
|
Caouette J, Cossette L, Hébert M. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37545166
|
Abstract
|
Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a worldwide phenomenon that has been linked to deleterious consequences. Adverse life events, such as sexual abuse, can compromise the development of emotional competencies, an important dimension of children's psychosocial development. This study aimed at evaluating emotion recognition competencies in sexually abused and non-abused children. The sample consisted of 97 sexually abused children (65 girls) and 78 non-abused children (56 girls) aged between 6 and 12 years. They were recruited in specialized intervention centers and elementary schools from the Montreal area. Recognition of joy, anger, fear, sadness, and neutral expressions was assessed using the Developmental Emotional Faces Stimulus Set (DEFSS; Meuwissen et al., 2017).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child sexual abuse; emotion development; emotion recognition; school-aged children