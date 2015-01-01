Abstract

Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a worldwide phenomenon that has been linked to deleterious consequences. Adverse life events, such as sexual abuse, can compromise the development of emotional competencies, an important dimension of children's psychosocial development. This study aimed at evaluating emotion recognition competencies in sexually abused and non-abused children. The sample consisted of 97 sexually abused children (65 girls) and 78 non-abused children (56 girls) aged between 6 and 12 years. They were recruited in specialized intervention centers and elementary schools from the Montreal area. Recognition of joy, anger, fear, sadness, and neutral expressions was assessed using the Developmental Emotional Faces Stimulus Set (DEFSS; Meuwissen et al., 2017).



RESULTS of an ANCOVA revealed that the total scores of emotion recognition were significantly lower for victims of SA (M = 18.12, SE = 0.33) relative to non-abused children (M = 19.36, SE = 0.37), F(1,170) = 5.70, p < .05. Analyses performed on specific expressions yielded lower scores for the recognition of anger, F(1, 170) = 6.12, p = .014, partial η(2) = .03, and joy, F(1, 170) = 8.04, p =.005, partial η2 = .04. Our findings highlight the importance of assessing emotion recognition competencies to improve intervention programs provided to sexually abused children and prevent the development of severe psychosocial problems.

