Abstract

Asphyxiation and strangulation are predominant murder methods, with ligature and hands being common weapons in such attacks. This study examines a broad sample with the goal of establishing statistical significance between manual and instrument asphyxiation/strangulation and both victim and offender characteristics. Two hundred cases of perpetrators who strangled or asphyxiated at least one victim on or after 1970 were randomly selected from the Radford-FGCU Serial Killer Database. Descriptive analysis and association tests were performed for characteristics of the perpetrators, victims and crimes. In 68% of the cases, perpetrators only targeted women. The primary murder motives were sadism (36%) and intense emotions (22%), which were statistically associated with the perpetrators' relationship with their victims, serial killing and motive of asphyxiation. There was a relationship between the perpetrators' favoring the use of manual or ligature strangulation/asphyxiation and their ethnicity, prior history of abuse and the victims' racial/ethnic group.



FINDINGS highlight the variety of contexts in which strangulation takes place, ranging from sexually or sadism motivated homicide and intimate partner violence. Moreover, the predominance of manual or ligature asphyxiation/strangulation among different racial/ethnic groups may have implications in legal processes, as well as in risk and threat assessments.

