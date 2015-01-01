|
Citation
Petreca VG, Burgess AW, Jarvis K. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 98: e102575.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37549551
Abstract
Asphyxiation and strangulation are predominant murder methods, with ligature and hands being common weapons in such attacks. This study examines a broad sample with the goal of establishing statistical significance between manual and instrument asphyxiation/strangulation and both victim and offender characteristics. Two hundred cases of perpetrators who strangled or asphyxiated at least one victim on or after 1970 were randomly selected from the Radford-FGCU Serial Killer Database. Descriptive analysis and association tests were performed for characteristics of the perpetrators, victims and crimes. In 68% of the cases, perpetrators only targeted women. The primary murder motives were sadism (36%) and intense emotions (22%), which were statistically associated with the perpetrators' relationship with their victims, serial killing and motive of asphyxiation. There was a relationship between the perpetrators' favoring the use of manual or ligature strangulation/asphyxiation and their ethnicity, prior history of abuse and the victims' racial/ethnic group.
Language: en
Keywords
Homicide; Strangulation; Asphyxiation; Ligature; Manual