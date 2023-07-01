SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Malecki WP, Bilandzic H, Kowal M, Sorokowski P. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 165: 273-281.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jpsychires.2023.07.037

37549502

This study investigates the relationships between perceiving media as a positive or negative influence (both news media and fictional media) during the war in Ukraine in 2022 and anxiety, distress, and resilience. Corroborating existing research, our study (N = 393, 47.3% male) showed that there was a clear relationship between the perceived negative impact of both news and fictional media during the war and increased symptoms of anxiety (b = .09, SE = 0.04, p = .024; b = 0.16, SE = 0.04, p < .001, respectively) and distress (b = 0.08, SE = 0.04, p = .047; b = 0.17, SE = 0.04, p < .001, respectively) as well as lowered psychological resilience (b = -0.10, SE = 0.05, p = .047; b = -0.15, SE = 0.06, p = .009, respectively). The study is the first to demonstrate this association for fictional media. Contrary to expectations, however, the perception of a positive impact of both news and fiction was not associated with decreased symptoms of anxiety and distress or higher resilience.


Anxiety; Resilience; Distress; Media perceptions; War in Ukraine

