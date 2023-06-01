|
Citation
Moneme C, Obidike P, Yost J, Friel C. J. Surg. Educ. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Program Directors in Surgery, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37550161
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Mental health distress and suicidal ideation are leading contributors to the silent epidemic of physician suicide leading to approximately 300 to 400 physician deaths per year. The Second Trial has illuminated the alarming fact that several of our residents have experienced suicidal thoughts within the last year. Unfortunately, our institution is not an outlier. Suicidal ideation and under- or untreated mental health disorders are increasingly prevalent in the surgical trainee population. Given the major concern for our residents' well-being, our department consulted a licensed mental health professional familiar with resident training and the GME to develop a program to provide access to a mental health professional that is free of cost for trainees, safe and confidential.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; suicidal ideation; occupational mental health; resident burnout; surgical trainee