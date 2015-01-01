Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a complex and multifaceted issue, and suicidal behaviors are often driven by multiple, interacting factors. It has been challenging to identify reasons for suicide using existing scientific methodologies. This study aims to identify critical reasons for suicide and suicidal behaviors through the application of novel network science methods.



METHODS: Based on cases investigated by the Hong Kong Coroner's Court from 2002 to 2019, we modelled identified reasons for 13,001 suicide cases as a co-occurrence network, and calculated each reason's eigencentrality to determine their respective relative importance. We then analyzed the temporal and demographic changes in the structure and eigencentrality of the network. We further conducted simulation studies based on the United Nations population projection to assess potential burden of different reasons for suicide on the population in the coming years.



FINDINGS: School-related issues had the highest eigencentrality (eigencentrality = 0.49) for individuals younger than 20 years of age. Financial issues were crucial for adults aged 20-59 years, but their importance differed between males (eigencentrality = 0.51) and females (eigencentrality = 0.14). Physical illness (eigencentrality = 0.80) was the core concern for adults over 60 years. Across the Hong Kong population, the reasons for suicide appear to have shifted from financial issues in the early 2000s (eigencentrality = 0.46) to issues related to physical illnesses since 2011 (eigencentrality = 0.58). Simulation findings indicate that, by 2050, most suicides in Hong Kong will be due to physical illness-related issues (eigencentrality = 0.69) due to the rapidly aging population.



INTERPRETATION: There have been important sex and age differences over time, in reasons for suicide. Given the projected increasing age of the Hong Kong population over the next decades, older adults with physical illnesses appear to be the highest contributors to suicide cases in the overall population. This novel network analysis approach provides important data-driven information upon which to base effective proactive public health suicide prevention strategies and interventions. FUNDING: Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, Collaborative Research Fund (C7151-20G), and General Research Fund (17606521).

