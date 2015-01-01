Abstract

Accurately predicting traffic flow on roads is crucial to address urban traffic congestion and save on travel time. However, this is a challenging task due to the strong spatial and temporal correlations of traffic data. Existing traffic flow prediction methods based on graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks often overlook the dynamic spatiotemporal dependencies between road nodes and excessively focus on the local spatiotemporal dependencies of traffic flow, thereby failing to effectively model global spatiotemporal dependencies. To overcome these challenges, this article proposes a new Spatio-temporal Causal Graph Attention Network (STCGAT). STCGAT utilizes a node embedding technique that enables the generation of spatial adjacency subgraphs on a per-time-step basis, without requiring any prior geographic information. This obviates the necessity for intricate modeling of constantly changing graph topologies. Additionally, STCGAT introduces a proficient causal temporal correlation module that encompasses node-adaptive learning, graph convolution, as well as local and global causal temporal convolution modules. This module effectively captures both local and global Spatio-temporal dependencies. The proposed STCGAT model is extensively evaluated on traffic datasets. The results show that it outperforms all baseline models consistently.

