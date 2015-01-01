|
Liu K, Thompson RC, Watson J, Montena AL, Warren SL. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37548898
Abstract
Psychopathology in youth is highly prevalent and associated with psychopathology in adulthood. However, the developmental trajectories of psychopathology symptoms, including potential gender differences, are markedly underspecified. The present study employed a directed network approach to investigate longitudinal relationships and gender differences among eight transdiagnostic symptom domains across three years, in a homogenous age sample of youth participants (n = 6,414; mean baseline age = 10.0 years; 78.6% White; Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study). Anxious/depressed problems and aggressive behaviors were central symptoms and most predictive of increases in other symptom clusters at later timepoints. Rule-breaking behaviors, aggressive behaviors, and withdrawn/depressed problems emerged as bridge symptoms between externalizing and internalizing problems.
Developmental psychopathology; Graphical vector autoregressive model; Psychopathology networks; Transdiagnostic