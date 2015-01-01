Abstract

Psychopathology in youth is highly prevalent and associated with psychopathology in adulthood. However, the developmental trajectories of psychopathology symptoms, including potential gender differences, are markedly underspecified. The present study employed a directed network approach to investigate longitudinal relationships and gender differences among eight transdiagnostic symptom domains across three years, in a homogenous age sample of youth participants (n = 6,414; mean baseline age = 10.0 years; 78.6% White; Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study). Anxious/depressed problems and aggressive behaviors were central symptoms and most predictive of increases in other symptom clusters at later timepoints. Rule-breaking behaviors, aggressive behaviors, and withdrawn/depressed problems emerged as bridge symptoms between externalizing and internalizing problems.



RESULTS supported cascade models in which externalizing problems predicted future internalizing problems, but internalizing problems also significantly predicted future externalizing problems, which is contrary to cascade models. Network structure, symptom centrality, and patterns of bridge symptoms differed between female and male participants, suggesting gender differences in the developmental trajectories of youth psychopathology.



RESULTS provide new insights into symptom trajectories and associated gender differences that may provide promising pathways for understanding disorder (dis)continuity and co-occurrence. The central and bridge symptoms identified here may have important implications for screening and early intervention for youth psychopathology.

Language: en