Chen M. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Antirape scholarship has largely focused on survivors and their needs. However, little is known about victim advocates, who support survivors, and how advocates' identities can affect their work. This article draws on semistructured interviews with 23 LGBTQ+ advocates to explore how they navigate their sexual, gender, and racial identities at rape crisis centers today.
Language: en
LGBTQ+; sexual assault; queer; rape crisis center; victim advocacy