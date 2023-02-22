|
Goldstein EV, Prater LC. Health affairs forefront 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023)
Finding effective approaches to reducing the national public health problem of firearm violence will require that the country not only become more politically unified in its willingness to recognize the scope and nature of our firearm violence problem but also remain motivated to address it civically. Unfortunately, the onslaught of firearm violence in the US and the endless stream of media coverage about firearm violence may be fatiguing the US public and undermining motivation to remain politically activated in the struggle over the idea of firearm violence.
