Abstract

The nineteenth reason on the list of leading causes of death worldwide is road traffic accidents (RTA). Every year, road traffic accidents cost the global economy $518 billion in lost revenue, with developing countries footing the bill for 65 billion dollars. As per World Health Organization (WHO), RTAs kill 1.25 million people and injure 20 to 40 million people worldwide. The present study aims to gain a comprehensive picture of the city of Bahawalpur's traffic accident statistics from 2017-21. Data were collected for this study from Rescue-1122. Each accident site was geocoded, and the data were enhanced, filtered, and organized. Hotspot analysis could help us better understand the causes of road traffic accidents in Bahawalpur. There were 41744 RTAs throughout five years. There were 42313 victims, 82% of whom were men and 18% of whom were women. The motorbike was the most frequently involved vehicle type," accounting for 21% of all collisions involving people between 21 to 30. A high number of accidents occurred in the eastern part of the city at all times due to the dense road network, congested infrastructure, and increased population. More accidents occur between 08:00 am to 04:00 pm on Sunday to Wednesday during the week and in March and October than in any other period due to good visibility. Due to this, the number of road traffic accidents has increased slightly over the years. The accessibility analysis shows that Rescue 1122 key centers offer services to 326,750 people living within 5 to 15 minutes of travel time and 252,000 people living between 15 to 30 minutes of journey time. Due to many populations relying on their services, Rescue 1122 must boost its emergency health services to help those injured in traffic accidents.

