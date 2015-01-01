Abstract

Despite its global presence, human trafficking is a problem often unrecognized and overlooked. In this phenomenon, an undue advantage is taken from innocent people through force, fraud, or coercion. This research study, conducted through focus group discussion, tries to make people aware of the problem. The traffickers feed on various kinds of vulnerabilities of the victims through the process of human trafficking. Moreover, the victims express specific signs through which they can be identified at any place possible. The traffickers tame the victims in such a trap that any attempt to escape is virtually impossible.

