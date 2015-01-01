SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Khan MI, Zubair M. Journal of Policy Research 2023; 9(2): 117-123.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

10.5281/zenodo.8048296

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Despite its global presence, human trafficking is a problem often unrecognized and overlooked. In this phenomenon, an undue advantage is taken from innocent people through force, fraud, or coercion. This research study, conducted through focus group discussion, tries to make people aware of the problem. The traffickers feed on various kinds of vulnerabilities of the victims through the process of human trafficking. Moreover, the victims express specific signs through which they can be identified at any place possible. The traffickers tame the victims in such a trap that any attempt to escape is virtually impossible.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print