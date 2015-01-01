Abstract

The study of terrorism is important because terrorism poses a serious physical threat to the security of citizens and to the open society. Radicalization is a process through which people become increasingly motivated to use violent means against members of an out-group or symbolic targets to achieve behavioral change and political goals. De-radicalization is a process in which people reject the ideology they once embraced.



FINDINGS of study suggest that deradicalization comprises on multiple methods and techniques to fight against terrorism. Reduction of manpower is perceived the effective and sound strategy of deradicalization for eradicating terrorism. A successful deradicalization program potential eliminates the strength of terrorist organization. Ample of studies reveal that outcomes through deradicalization programs are not satisfactory worldwide and there is no scientific way to deal with radicalization. Successful deradicalization depends upon an understanding of radicalization itself. The reduction of manpower within terrorist or violent extremist organizations is one of the more important and one of the first effects that deradicalization programmes have on the fight against terrorism. Every deradicalization process that is completed without failure results in the elimination of one potential member of an extremist group in the years to come. World still lacks a national counter-radicalization policy that could serve as a holistic framework for the reintegration and rehabilitation of former militants. Hence all deradicalization projects must follow international best practices with full transparency.

