Abstract

The current study explores how social structures including media, families, and peers play a role to the prevention and causes of cyber-bullying among youth in Pakistan. Youth interaction behaviors are developed through interpersonal communication patterns. A qualitative approach was used in this study and victims of online bullying were interviewed. The study concludes that social media offers a secure environment for bullying. Moreover, educating the victim about privacy settings can help the victim stop bullying themselves. Youth can achieve healthy well-being through family involvement and attachment. The communication gap between victims and their parents were found. Peer involvement and attachment have been found to be particularly helpful in the fight against cyber-bullying.

