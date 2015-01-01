SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Malik H, Batool S, Iqbal S. Journal of Policy Research 2022; 8(4): 391-401.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.5281/zenodo.7689131

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study explores how social structures including media, families, and peers play a role to the prevention and causes of cyber-bullying among youth in Pakistan. Youth interaction behaviors are developed through interpersonal communication patterns. A qualitative approach was used in this study and victims of online bullying were interviewed. The study concludes that social media offers a secure environment for bullying. Moreover, educating the victim about privacy settings can help the victim stop bullying themselves. Youth can achieve healthy well-being through family involvement and attachment. The communication gap between victims and their parents were found. Peer involvement and attachment have been found to be particularly helpful in the fight against cyber-bullying.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print