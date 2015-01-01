Abstract

This study examines the impact of violence (verbal and physical) on the learning skills of children in Punjabi society where punishment is considered socio-culturally acceptable and the practice of violence is considered as a normal way to solve problems. To find the impact of violence we have employed data from Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2017, which has incorporated new questions regarding the quality of education and prevalence of violence on children in the context of SDGs. We have constructed indices of physical violence, verbal violence, and learning outcomes. Ordinary Least Square (OLS) technique has been employed to estimate the learning status of children. Learning outcomes of quantitative ability are estimated by using ordered logistic regression because it is a categorical variable. We have also estimated the effect of violence on the English reading skills and English comprehension of children through the logistic regression model.



RESULTS concluded that both types of violence affect learning outcomes negatively and significantly after controlling other household and demographic variables.

Language: en