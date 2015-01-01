Abstract

Children are the asset of any nation. Pakistan an under developing country is facing multidimensional and multilayered issues: growing population, poverty, unemployment, health etc. Children are 35% of the total population. Among them, 20% children 13-17 years of age are involved in the child labor. Hazardous working conditions affecting children physical, social, and psychological health. This study explores the psychological health of the working children who are working in hazardous conditions. Quantitative cross sectional study was conducted in Lahore city. Multistage sampling method was used. Out of nine towns, Samanabad Town was selected. Out of 35 Union Councils, Babu Sabu Shera Kot (Union Council 100) was selected. A sample of 351 children aged 5-14 years, working in different factory units, workshops, tea stalls, stores etc. was taken. Psychological health was measured by a Self-Reporting Questionnaire (SQR-20) developed by WHO. The data were analyzed by using descriptive (frequency, percentage) and inferential statistics (one way ANOVA).



FINDINGS of the study reflected that highest proportion of the children belonged to 12-14 years, educational level of children under primary, belonged to large family where father education and income level was at the lowest. These children were working from the last 2-3 years forced by the family to get financial support. Those who never goes to school experienced more psychological pressures (p=.009) as compared to those who ever goes to school (p=.000).



RESULTS showed that the intensity of psychological pressure decreased as the education increase. Family pressure and the hazardous working environment both significantly influence the psychological health of the working children. Hazardous and stressful working conditions, pressure of family to provide financial support to meet the livelihood in poor socio-economic conditions dismantling the psychological health of the working children. Child labor is not only destroying the social fabric but also creating unhealthy social environment for the children and for the communities.

Language: en