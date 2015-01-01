|
Yasmeen B, Hayat A, Noureen S. Journal of Policy Research 2022; 8(3): 107-112.
(Copyright © 2022)
Children are the asset of any nation. Pakistan an under developing country is facing multidimensional and multilayered issues: growing population, poverty, unemployment, health etc. Children are 35% of the total population. Among them, 20% children 13-17 years of age are involved in the child labor. Hazardous working conditions affecting children physical, social, and psychological health. This study explores the psychological health of the working children who are working in hazardous conditions. Quantitative cross sectional study was conducted in Lahore city. Multistage sampling method was used. Out of nine towns, Samanabad Town was selected. Out of 35 Union Councils, Babu Sabu Shera Kot (Union Council 100) was selected. A sample of 351 children aged 5-14 years, working in different factory units, workshops, tea stalls, stores etc. was taken. Psychological health was measured by a Self-Reporting Questionnaire (SQR-20) developed by WHO. The data were analyzed by using descriptive (frequency, percentage) and inferential statistics (one way ANOVA).
