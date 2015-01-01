Abstract

People are subjected everywhere to violence. The most vulnerable among them are women who have been subjected to violence as most of the family honor is associated with them in a traditional social structure. Violence against women is not something that is individually practiced, but it has become more publicly pronounced and has been a self-sustaining system of any social structure. The current study is also an attempt to reach to the fact that why the women are subjected to such inhuman behavior in the face of upholding the human rights worldly behaviors and posturing. The study was conducted under the framework of qualitative research design. The study area was delimited to jails in two districts i.e., District Mardan and District Malakand respectively. The qualitative tools and methods were used to select the respondents and draw information in these two jails. The study concludes that the cultural background and inability of the deprived segment of Afghan population lead them to not overcome on their aggressive and domestic violence against weak segment of society.

Language: en