Citation
Aguiar MDS, Silva DCA, Dos Anjos IA, Brito JDQ, Bezerra MBS, Azevedo MC, Oliveira MC, Costa SS, Rodrigues TP. REVISTA FOCO 2023; 16(2): e1178.
Vernacular Title
Perfil epidemiológico de traumatismo cranioencefálico por acidente de trânsito na população jovem no ano de 2020-2021
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Traffic accidents contribute to increasing the overall incidence of head injury, so there is a worldwide trend to increase the number of hospitalizations related to trauma. Cranioencephalic traumatism (TBI) is a traumatic aggression that leads to injuries or functional impairments. Considered one of the main public health problems at the moment. Thus, the objective of this study was to describe the epidemiological profile of the victims of head trauma due to traffic accidents in young people aged 15 to 29 years in the state of Tocantins in the year 2020- 2021. This is a descriptive study with a cross-sectional aspect and a quantitative approach. The sample consisted of epidemiological data and morbidities in the years 2020-2021 for the category of ICD-10 related to head injury (S06) and ICD- 10 related to traffic accidents (V87) on the DATASUS website through TABNET Win32. 3.0 after application of the inclusion and exclusion criteria. The research showed that the rate of hospitalization and death were higher in young men aged 20 to 29 years old. Among the research municipalities, Palmas obtained the highest number of hospitalization and death of TCE related to the traffic accident. In this way, research can help as a way of alerting the population as well as, scientific basis and information of epidemiological interest.
Language: pt