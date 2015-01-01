Abstract

Traffic accidents contribute to increasing the overall incidence of head injury, so there is a worldwide trend to increase the number of hospitalizations related to trauma. Cranioencephalic traumatism (TBI) is a traumatic aggression that leads to injuries or functional impairments. Considered one of the main public health problems at the moment. Thus, the objective of this study was to describe the epidemiological profile of the victims of head trauma due to traffic accidents in young people aged 15 to 29 years in the state of Tocantins in the year 2020- 2021. This is a descriptive study with a cross-sectional aspect and a quantitative approach. The sample consisted of epidemiological data and morbidities in the years 2020-2021 for the category of ICD-10 related to head injury (S06) and ICD- 10 related to traffic accidents (V87) on the DATASUS website through TABNET Win32. 3.0 after application of the inclusion and exclusion criteria. The research showed that the rate of hospitalization and death were higher in young men aged 20 to 29 years old. Among the research municipalities, Palmas obtained the highest number of hospitalization and death of TCE related to the traffic accident. In this way, research can help as a way of alerting the population as well as, scientific basis and information of epidemiological interest.



===







Os acidentes de trânsito contribuem para elevar a incidência geral do traumatismo cranioencefálico, desta forma, existe uma tendência mundial de aumentar esse número de internação relacionado ao traumatismo. O traumatismo cranioencefálico (TCE), é uma agressão de ordem traumática que acarreta lesões ou comprometimentos funcionais. Considerado um dos principais problemas de saúde pública na atualidade. Assim, o objetivo deste estudo foi descrever o perfil epidemiológico das vítimas de traumatismo cranioencefálico por acidentes de trânsito em jovens de 15 a 29 anos no estado do Tocantins no ano de 2020-2021. Trata-se de um estudo descritivo de aspecto transversal e abordagem quantitativa. A amostra foi constituída pelos dados epidemiológicos e morbidades nos de 2020-2021 referente a categoria do CID-10 relacionado ao traumatismo cranioencefálico (S06) e CID-10 relacionado a acidentes de trânsito (V87) no site DATASUS por meio do TABNET Win32. 3.0 após aplicação dos critérios de inclusão e exclusão. A pesquisa evidenciou que a taxa de internação e óbito foram maiores em jovens na faixa etária de 20 a 29 anos, do sexo masculino. Entre os municípios da pesquisa, Palmas obteve o maior número de internação e óbito de TCE relacionado ao acidente de trânsito. Desta forma, a pesquisa poderá auxiliar como forma de alerta a população assim como, embasamento científico e informações de interesse epidemiológico.

Language: pt