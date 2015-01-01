Abstract

Artificial intelligence technology has gradually matured, and new technologies are being innovated in all walks of life, and are widely used in various disciplines such as psychology, linguistics, medicine and philosophy. In the field of radio and television, the emergence of "AI" synthetic anchors has made the hosts feel the pressure and challenges, what kind of path is the future development of "AI" synthetic anchors? In this article, we will start from Xinhua News Agency's "AI" synthetic anchor "New Xiaohao" and "New Xiaowei" to discuss the development of "AI" synthetic anchors in the context of artificial intelligence. The development path of "AI" synthetic anchor in the background of artificial intelligence.



In this dialogue, the host Lu Yu responded immediately to the reply of the guest Ye Jiaying, and repeated the famous sentence, "You should do everything you can, and you can't worry about it alone.



The anchor who can reduce human labor has many advantages, but his shortcomings are also obvious. For example, in the host of the Spring Festival Gala, the host Sabenin can interact with the audience at any time through humorous language. In the Spring Festival Gala in 2023 and 2022, the host Sabenin sent the New Year's blessing to everyone by wearing a tiger hat and a rabbit hat. The language is humorous and humorous, bringing infinite joy to everyone. The host Dong Qing can interact with the magic performer, and can bring the story of the sketch into the host, which is impossible for the AI host. If the AI host, it will make the party less vitality and vitality.



In the process of the host's on-site report, the host needs to read a large number of written materials in advance according to the situation of the scene, especially the materials related to the subject, and know the background of the interviewee from the insiders. Seize the opportunity to improvise questions or comment on people, things, scenes and the associations that arise from what you can see, hear, and feel on the spot. When the reporter arrives at the reporting site, the first task is to observe the scene, understand the scene, grasp the basic situation, and establish the interview idea. For example, when the reporter received a news clue, a major accident occurred on the Dayun Highway, and the bus collided with the truck, causing serious death and injury. When the reporter arrived at the scene, he should quickly observe the various conditions on the scene: the two vehicles collided, the bus was seriously damaged, the passengers were squeezed in the car, and the rescue personnel carefully rescued the seriously injured from the window, and quickly sent to the hospital for treatment. This is the first situation on the scene. Here is another crossroad and the main road of traffic. Hundreds of vehicles are blocked at once, and there are long queues on both sides. The traffic is seriously blocked. The traffic police try to clear up the traffic, operate the slow lane, drive in one-way turns, and solve the traffic problem. This is the second situation. At the scene, it was also reported that the truck turned forcibly in violation of the traffic rules, and the speed was too fast, which collided with the straight bus, causing serious death and injury. This is the third case. These situations need to be quickly observed by reporters, quickly adapted to the scene, highlighted the key points and reported. This is also what AI hosts can't do.

