Abstract

Driving behavior questionnaires (DBQs) are widely used in driving research. There has been mixed support for the scale in several countries worldwide. Hence, this study examined the validity and reliability of the driver behavior questionnaire (DBQ) among a large sample of Nigerian commercial truck drivers. The structural equation modeling method was used to analyze the composite reliability and construct validity (Average Variance Extracted (AVE) and Heterotrait-Monotrait ratio). The authors found the constructs' composite reliability, convergent validity, and discriminant validity to be above 0.7, 0.5, and below 0.9, respectively, showing that they are valid and reliable for the sample of Nigerian commercial truck drivers. The novelty of this result is that the driver behavior questionnaire can be used to achieve consistent and valid results for a study of commercial truck drivers' behavior in Nigeria toward achieving RTA reduction. Keywords: driver behavior questionnaire, truck drivers, reliability, validity. https://doi.org/10.55463/issn.1674-2974.50.1.13

