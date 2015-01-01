|
Karimi-Rouzbahani H, Woolgar A, Rich AN. Elife 2023; 12: e91529.
37552225
In the decoding distance to object analyses on correct trials, classifiers were trained and tested using data from across timepoints (since each distance was a bin spanning multiple timepoints) and trials. Signal samples from all trials and timepoints within each distance were randomly allocated to one of the 10 folds to be used in the 10-fold cross-validation process. This meant that, on any given iteration of cross-validation, a single sample was never in both the training and the testing set, but samples in the training and testing set could be drawn from different timepoints of the same experimental trial. Autocorrelation in the data over time could therefore have inflated the decoding accuracy. To correct this, we have re-run the analysis decoding distance to object ensuring that training and testing sets drew from independent trials, and re-ran all analyses that drew on these decoding results. Analyses that did not decode distance to object are not affected, and analyses decoding distance to object on error trials are also not affected.
