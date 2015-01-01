Abstract

No study to date has examined the moderating effect of parenthood on suicidal states and outcomes using a conditional process model. The Narrative Crisis Model, a multi-stage model from interpersonal distress to suicidal outcomes mediated by Suicide Crisis Syndrome severity, was assessed (H1). The present study tested whether (H2) parenthood moderates the indirect association between interpersonal distress and suicidality to reduce suicide risk. Psychiatric outpatients (N = 466) completed measures assessing the severity of interpersonal distress and Suicide Crisis Syndrome, as well as a clinical interview of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The sample was predominantly female (65.7%), with ages ranging from 18 to 84 years. Mediation was conducted on the total sample (H1) and a conditional process analysis compared parents (n = 170) and non-parents (H2). Suicide Crisis Syndrome severity mediated the relationship between interpersonal distress and suicidal outcomes. Parenthood moderated the indirect relationship between interpersonal distress and suicidal outcomes through Suicide Crisis Syndrome such that parents had a significantly higher suicide risk than non-parents (index = 0.058; 95% CI [0.005, 0.139]). In the context of an outpatient population, parents appear to be more at risk for developing a suicidal crisis and engaging in suicidal thoughts and behaviors than non-parents. Parenthood may act as a pile-up stressor for this population, outweighing the protective effects of having children. In this way, the Narrative Crisis Model is a theoretical model suitable for the examination of complex factors impacting risk for near-term suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

