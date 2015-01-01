SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kumagai H, Tsuda H, Kawaguchi K, Sawatari H, Kiyohara Y, Konishi N, Taniyama Y, Takaoka T, Shiomi T. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Abstract

Falling asleep at the wheel is attributed to sleepiness, and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a significant cause of sleepiness that increases the risk of motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) due to falling asleep at the wheel. Although continuous positive airway pressure therapy for OSA reduces the risk of MVCs, similar evidence for alternatives such as oral appliance therapy (OAT) is lacking. We discuss two truck collisions attributed to microsleep confirmed with dashcam video footage of commercial drivers with OSA. Our results highlight the current situation where there is insufficient evidence for the prevention and reduction of the risk of MVCs by OAT, objective adherence monitoring of OAT, and effectiveness confirmation tests. Therefore, it is suggested that for commercial truck drivers who require a high level of driving safety, careful selection for OAT, systematic follow-up, and monitoring of the driver and truck status with dashcam video footage are crucial.


Keywords

management; monitoring; adherence; commercial truck driver; continuous positive airway pressure; dashcam; falling asleep at the wheel; motor vehicle collision; obstructive sleep apnea; oral appliance

