Abstract

PURPOSE: This is descriptive study which was conducted to examine the effect of work-life balance on job stress and fatigue in taxi drivers.



METHOD: The study included 150 taxi drivers residing in Ankara. As a data collection tool, we used Work Life Balance, Chalder Fatigue and Work Stress Scales. We used the Mann Whitney U test and multiple linear regression analysis.



RESULTS: The model established after multiple linear regression analysis was statistically significant (F(5.142) = 5.442, p < 0.001). A 1-unit increase in the work-life balance variable caused a 2.885-unit decrease in the work stress score and a 0.143-unit decrease in the fatigue score.



CONCLUSION: We can suggest that taxi drivers who have a work-life balance will be able to participate in social activities in their daily lives, and leisure time activities with family and friends can help motivate individuals more and increase energy.

Language: en