Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Autistic traits are associated with mental health difficulties and risk of suicidal risk behaviors among adolescents. Little is known about how autistic traits affect the mental health of adolescents with rare neurodevelopmental disorders (RNDs). The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship between autistic traits, mental health difficulties, and suicidal risk behaviors in adolescents with RNDs.



METHODS: Parents (N = 93) completed the Child Behavior Checklist, Social Communication Questionnaire, and Social Responsiveness Scale about their adolescent (Mage = 13.1, SD = 2.3, 62.4% females) with an RND (e.g., sex chromosome aneuploidies, Fragile X syndrome, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome). The data were analyzed with hierarchical logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal risk behaviors (16.1%) was similar to that reported among autistic youth and was higher among boys than girls. More autistic traits were associated with suicidal risk behaviors in bivariate analysis. In multivariate analysis, more anxiety/depressive symptoms were associated with more suicidal risk behaviors and externalizing problems associated with suicidal risk behaviors beyond autistic traits and anxiety/depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with RNDs are at risk of suicidal risk behaviors, especially those with higher levels of autistic traits, anxiety/depressive symptoms, and externalizing problems. Assessment of autistic traits, mental health difficulties, and suicide risk may be indicated for adolescents with RNDs to determine if corresponding intervention is needed.

