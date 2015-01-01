|
Citation
|
Hu Z, Li J. J. Prev. Med. Pub. Health 2023; 56(4): 368-376.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society for Preventive Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37551075
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Recent research indicates a potential association between workplace violence and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the working-age population. However, the relevant evidence in the United States is sparse. Thus, this study was conducted to explore the possible relationship between workplace violence and CVD among United States workers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Workplace Violence; Workplace; United States/epidemiology; Workplace violence; Workplace bullying; *Bullying; *Cardiovascular Diseases/epidemiology; Cardiovascular disease; National Health Interview Survey; Workers