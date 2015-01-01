Abstract

With the spectacular rise of US overdose deaths, bereavement for these affected families has become a matter of increasing concern. Qualitative research has highlighted the role of stigmatization as well as guilt and shame among this population. However, the magnitude and pre-death predictors of stigmatization, guilt, and shame have yet to be assessed quantitatively. In the current study, we assess the magnitude of stigmatization, guilt, and shame among 115 adults bereaved by overdose by drawing comparisons with 185 adults bereaved by suicide.



RESULTS revealed no significant differences regarding overall levels of stigmatization, guilt, and shame between the overdose and suicide bereaved. Among the overdose bereaved, regression models indicated a number of pre-death factors associated with stigmatization, guilt, and shame, such as the frequency of the decedent's drug use, family drug use severity, and interpersonal conflict between the bereaved and the decedent. Implications and future directions for research are discussed.

Language: en