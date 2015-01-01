|
Bottomley JS, Campbell KW, Titlestad KB, Feigelman W, Rheingold AA. Omega (Westport) 2023; e302228231194208.
(Copyright © 2023, Baywood Publishing)
37553120
With the spectacular rise of US overdose deaths, bereavement for these affected families has become a matter of increasing concern. Qualitative research has highlighted the role of stigmatization as well as guilt and shame among this population. However, the magnitude and pre-death predictors of stigmatization, guilt, and shame have yet to be assessed quantitatively. In the current study, we assess the magnitude of stigmatization, guilt, and shame among 115 adults bereaved by overdose by drawing comparisons with 185 adults bereaved by suicide.
Language: en
suicide bereavement; guilt; shame; drug-related death bereavement; overdose bereavement; stigmatization