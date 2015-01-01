|
Hoover LA, Holstine JB, Williamson J, Samora JB. Pediatr. Qual. Saf. 2023; 8(4): e677.
Bullying annually affects 20%-25% of middle- and high-school children. Persistent bullying can lead to feelings of isolation, rejection, and despair and trigger depression and anxiety. In addition, pediatric patients have presented to outpatient orthopedic clinics with injuries consistent with physical bullying. Due to the high prevalence and negative ramifications of bullying, we developed a quality improvement (QI) initiative to screen for these behaviors. We aimed to increase the screening for bullying in pediatric orthopedic outpatient clinics from 0% to 60% by the end of 2020 and sustain these levels for 6 months.
