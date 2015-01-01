SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cho H, Kim W, Nelson A, Allen J. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012231192585

PMID

37551097

Abstract

This study examines how gender interacts with polyvictimization patterns in survivors' health problems using 8,587 survivors of intimate partner violence from the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, a nationally representative sample collected in 2010. Polyvictimization included six categories that were created in our previous work: sexual violence, physical and psychological violence, coercive control, multiple violence, stalking, and psychological aggression. Multiple violence was associated with chronic pain, headache, difficulty sleeping, and poor health perception. Females experiencing coercive control were more likely to have chronic pain than males. The appropriate assessment of gendered patterns of polyvictimization, and relevant subsequent services and support will better address health problems among survivors.


Language: en

Keywords

intimate partner violence; gender interaction; health problem; polyvictimization

