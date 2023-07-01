Abstract

Increasing usage of private cars and low service quality of public transport is an acute problem in many developing cities. The prerequisite is to meet the mobility needs, especially for low-income people, to ensure adequate capacity by the service provided. Paratransit is an indispensable mode of public transport, especially where the mass transit system is insufficient. Rapid increase in urban population, per capita income along existing transport infrastructure has stimulated their usage as a cheap and convenient public transport mode. Quality of service is considered as one of the most significant means to assess transit performance. To observe the performance of public transportation in roadway systems, overall passenger perceived service quality (SQ) has always been the most significant means of measurement. This research aims to establish a relationship between SQ variables describing the service of paratransit by Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) based on users' perceptions. An interview survey was conducted off-board to 2025 paratransit users at twenty paratransit routes in Dhaka metropolitan area (Bangladesh).



RESULTS show that the attribute of integration with supporting modes has the highest loading, inferring it as the most significant aspect of SQ. Attributes loading value may be explained according to the importance perceived by the users. Several SE models were developed using 21 service variables from 2000 questionnaires. Upon developing different models, the best model with three latent constructs was identified as the main characteristics for explaining the entire set of physical and service performance elements of the paratransit service. Three latent constructs were 'Quality of transport', 'Transit performance' and 'Service quality'. Among 21 SQ variables, 'Security of passenger', 'seat comfort level', and 'riding safety' have been found to impart the greatest influence on the overall perceived SQ. The study findings support the data collected from paratransit users. This study may help the paratransit operators to determine variables that are decisive for SQ and their relation with the overall perceived SQ by the users. Understanding SQ variables, influencing passenger perception makes it easier to design and deliver good quality service.

Language: en