Rahman F, Islam MA, Hadiuzzaman M. IATSS Res. 2023; 47(3): 335-348.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Traffic and Safety Sciences, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Increasing usage of private cars and low service quality of public transport is an acute problem in many developing cities. The prerequisite is to meet the mobility needs, especially for low-income people, to ensure adequate capacity by the service provided. Paratransit is an indispensable mode of public transport, especially where the mass transit system is insufficient. Rapid increase in urban population, per capita income along existing transport infrastructure has stimulated their usage as a cheap and convenient public transport mode. Quality of service is considered as one of the most significant means to assess transit performance. To observe the performance of public transportation in roadway systems, overall passenger perceived service quality (SQ) has always been the most significant means of measurement. This research aims to establish a relationship between SQ variables describing the service of paratransit by Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) based on users' perceptions. An interview survey was conducted off-board to 2025 paratransit users at twenty paratransit routes in Dhaka metropolitan area (Bangladesh).
Language: en
Paratransit; Perceived service quality; Service quality variables; Structural equation modeling