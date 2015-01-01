Abstract

It is a fact that Fatal and Non- Fatal Road crashes are directly proportional to the increase of population and vehicles on the road. Rawalpindi has become the third densely populated district of Pakistan along with significant increase in road crashes. In this study, the significant factors about fatal and non-fatal road crashes are identified using 19,657 road crashed registered at rescue 1122 during 2017 and 2018 and 1,573 road crashed reported cases to police department during 2013-2017, District Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The analysis revealed that 56.4% of road crashes were because of motorbikes while 32.2% were because of Cars/LTVs. Mostly road crashes occurred during peak hours and the road crash victims belonged to the age bracket ≤ 13 and 50+ Years. The fatal road crashes (%) on clear days is slightly higher than the rainy days. In addition, the Logistic regression was applied and identified the significant variables of fatal road crash based on odds ratio. The Logistic regression parsimonious model correctly classifies the cases by 91.2%. The findings of the analysis may be utilized by district government in formulating a comprehensive road safety policy.

