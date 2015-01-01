|
Citation
|
Bano S, Akhtar N, Mushtaq S. Journal of Islamic Countries Society of Statistical Sciences 2023; 9(2): 363-374.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examines the influence of authoritarian parenting on peer behavior and decision-making skills in adolescents. Authoritarian parenting is characterized by strict rules, control, and high demands from parents. The study aims to understand how this parenting style impacts the behavior and decision-making abilities of adolescents in their interactions with peers. Decision making aspect was particularly about their future carrier and aggressive behavior among their friend circle. a self-made questionnaire was used. Adolescence is the transition phase between childhood and adulthood. It is a time of various physical, social, mental and emotional changes and is a time of opportunity and risk.
Language: en