Abstract

This study examines the influence of authoritarian parenting on peer behavior and decision-making skills in adolescents. Authoritarian parenting is characterized by strict rules, control, and high demands from parents. The study aims to understand how this parenting style impacts the behavior and decision-making abilities of adolescents in their interactions with peers. Decision making aspect was particularly about their future carrier and aggressive behavior among their friend circle. a self-made questionnaire was used. Adolescence is the transition phase between childhood and adulthood. It is a time of various physical, social, mental and emotional changes and is a time of opportunity and risk.



For this, a sample of 120 adolescent was collected and analyzed under authoritarian parenting style from different schools of Faisalabad. Adolescence sample age ranges was 14-17 years.



Present studies indicate that authoritarian parenting has significant implications for peer behavior and decision-making skills in adolescents. The strict control and lack of autonomy associated with authoritarian parenting can negatively affect peer relationships, adjustment, and decision-making abilities. These findings emphasize the importance of understanding parenting styles and their impact on adolescents' social development and decision-making processes.

