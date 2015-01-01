Abstract

Peace education teaches people how we can live in harmony by accepting all interpersonal and intrapersonal differences. Implementation of such programs and studies is important in our educational institutions due to increased level of violence and unbearable attitudes of young students in institutions. Survey method was used to identify the nature of violence in university students and to investigate the causes of different types of violence such as bullying, physical and emotional violence; they faced most in the university. Convenient sampling technique was used to collect the data from sample. The sample of the study was 354 undergraduate and graduate students of education selected from two public universities and two private universities from district Lahore. Two self-developed instruments "Promoting Non-Violent Culture Questionnaire" (PNVCQ) and "Solutions to Cope Violence Problems" (STCVP) were used on types of violence and solution to cope with violence problems. To analyze the data Inferential and descriptive statistics were used. The results of the study indicated that students face more emotional violence as compared to bullying or physical violence. Study also indicated that causes of emotional violence has the more chance to rise as compared to bullying and emotional violence and public university has more chances to allow the causes of violence to prevail as compared to private university. Further no statistically significant difference was found between the type of violence faced by male and female university students. Activities on peace education include a framework on lesson planning that fosters' teachers to follow them and adapt them to make university environment peaceful. This framework helps the authorities to plan more activities and lessons which can be taught to the students to develop a sense of brotherhood, tolerance and acceptance among themselves to make our homeland peaceful.

Language: en