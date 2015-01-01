SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hussain S, Ghani A, Aslam MJ. Journal of Islamic Countries Society of Statistical Sciences 2022; 8(4): 243-257.

(Copyright © 2022)

Abstract

Extremism is one of those factors which have affected the socioeconomic development of several developing countries. Pakistan is among the extremely affected countries where religious extremist elements have become a biggest threat to the peace and prosperity of the country. Religious extremist brainwash youth to achieve their negative objectives. Cognizant of the criticality of the issue, this study was conducted to examine the opinion of rural youth about the role of newspapers to fight extremism, and to investigate the effect of efforts made by newspapers against extremism on rural youth's perception of extremism. Total 200 young respondents were surveyed in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab, Pakistan, using the standardized questionnaires.

FINDINGS revealed that overall rural youth is satisfied with role of media against extremism. However, they want newspapers to condemn more clearly the extremism. Statistically analysis revealed that efforts of newspapers to fight extremism have significant effect on the opinion of the rural youth about extremism.


Language: en
