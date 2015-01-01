Abstract

The main aim of the research is to study the levels of emergency stress, knowledge, and perception towards preparedness among the Health care workers in Pakistan. As of 2010, it was the biggest natural disaster in Pakistan.



METHODology: A cross-sectional research design was used and data was collected through purposive sampling. The data was comprised of the three groups; in each group, 100 participants were recruited (Healthcare workers, Rescue 1122, and Volunteer Emergency Workers). Data was collected on a standardized scale (perceived stress scale and perception towards preparedness scale). A descriptive statistic and a multivariate analysis of variance were applied to check the statistical association.



RESULTS: As medical, rescue workers have always been on the front lines. A majority of the participants stated that they have the knowledge and are ready to aid flood victims, and that they have a strong feeling of job responsibility and self-efficacy. While volunteer emergency workers appear perplexed on some points and answer neutrally, the highest emergency stress score is for voluntary emergency response, while the lowest is for rescue 1122. Doctors are under moderate stress in an emergency. Rescue1122 respondents have the greatest score, while volunteer emergency responders have the lowest.



CONCLUSION: These findings imply that local governments may prioritize the identification of health care providers who may be experiencing emergency stress as a result of flooding.

