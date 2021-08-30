Abstract

The fundamental goal of this research was to adapt the peace journalism model to the American army withdrawal from Afghanistan. Based on a high percentage of peace journalism stories in coverage of the complicated peace situation in Afghanistan. The research is based on John Galtung's war/peace journalism model, which was first presented in 1986 and then updated in 1999. The researchers used the content analysis method to conduct the present research work. The contents of two newspapers, i.e., the Washington Post and New York Times, were examined from 1st June to 30th August, 2021, giving a total of 133 news items. The key themes and slants were discovered in the initial step of evaluating all of these stories. The researchers used textual analysis in the second phase to investigate media content. The findings of this study revealed that both American newspapers favored peace journalism. The research showed that while considering a significant representation of the "solution-oriented" indicator of peace journalism, the American media has attempted to resolve the crisis in Afghanistan by interfering and mediating between all the stakeholders.

Language: en